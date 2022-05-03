Better chance for storms on Tuesday

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Look for a few showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday as some additional moisture moves in across the area. The rain chance jumps up to 40% for late afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Not everyone will see the storms but expect to see some scattered showers and thunderstorm to develop inland and try to make a break toward the coast later in the day. We start off with generally sunny skies in the morning becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.



The highs over the next several days will be in the mid 80s near the coast and upper 80s well inland. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s inland and near 70 at the beaches.

On Wednesday some slightly drier air will move in and the winds will shift a bit which means fewer storms in the afternoon as high pressure builds in from the west. We will see mostly sunny skies.

Thursday the rain chance drops to less than 20% as the aforementioned pattern gets a little stronger over the area. We will see mostly sunny skies on Thursday with highs near 90 away from the beach and mid 80s at the coast.

Friday pretty much stays that way and then we will see a big difference for the weekend as a weak cold front and weak disturbance begins to move in. Saturday we will see variable cloudiness with a good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms even during the morning hours as the front settles in. High temperatures will be a few degrees cooler due to the increase in cloud cover and some rain. Expect temperatures to warm into the mid 80s.

For Mother’s day look for variable cloudiness along with a 30% chance for a few showers along with an occasional thunderstorm or two. We will see a little more sunshine but still expect to see periods of clouds moving in and out.

For boaters on Tuesday look for winds out of the ESE at 10-15 knots and switching around to the W at 5-10 knots later in the day. Seas will be 1-2 feet and there will be a light chop on the bays and inland waters and a moderate chop offshore.

Winds will be increasing this weekend and there may be some boating advisories in place.

