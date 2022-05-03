Advertise With Us
Arcadia Police working with special needs community

This decal will alert Acadia police officers that they will be interacting with a person with...
This decal will alert Acadia police officers that they will be interacting with a person with special needs.(Arcadia Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Arcadia Police Department has joined other law enforcement agencies on the Suncoast in issuing decals for homes of people with special needs.

The decal, when placed in a visible place near the door to a residence will alert officers they may need to approach and interact with the residents appropriately.

These decals may also be placed on a vehicle.

The department says the goal is to become aware of those with special needs so police officers will handle the situation accordingly.

Residents can apply for the decals by completing a form detailing what special needs a resident may have. This decal is free to those who reside within the city and may be picked up at the Arcadia Police Department.

For more information, contact Lt. Quinn Jones at 863-494-2222.

