78 Haitians repatriated by U.S. Coast Guard
MIAMI, Fla. (WWSB) - Coast Guard Cutter Campbell’s crew repatriated 78 Haitians to Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Tuesday, after being stopped approximately 33 miles northwest of Isle de Tortue, Haiti.
Campbell’s crew spotted the overloaded vessel and when a deployed small boat crew arrived on scene determined the vessel had no safety equipment was unstable and in danger of capsizing.
“We are urging families in the U.S. to ask their loved ones not to risk their lives on this dangerous journey,” said Lt. Karolina Del Hierro Vega, a Coast Guard District Seven enforcement officer. “These Haitian sail vessels are not stable and unpredictable seas increase the chance of capsizing and loss of life.”
Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 3,897 Haitian migrants compared to:
- 1,527 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021
- 418 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020
- 932 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019
- 609 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018
- 419 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017
Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.
