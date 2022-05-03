78 Haitians repatriated by U.S. Coast Guard

MIAMI, Fla. (WWSB) - Coast Guard Cutter Campbell’s crew repatriated 78 Haitians to Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Tuesday, after being stopped approximately 33 miles northwest of Isle de Tortue, Haiti.

Campbell’s crew spotted the overloaded vessel and when a deployed small boat crew arrived on scene determined the vessel had no safety equipment was unstable and in danger of capsizing.

“We are urging families in the U.S. to ask their loved ones not to risk their lives on this dangerous journey,” said Lt. Karolina Del Hierro Vega, a Coast Guard District Seven enforcement officer. “These Haitian sail vessels are not stable and unpredictable seas increase the chance of capsizing and loss of life.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 3,897 Haitian migrants compared to:

1,527 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

418 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

932 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

609 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

419 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.