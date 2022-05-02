The Suncoast dries out a bit today before rains return tomorrow

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The location of the high pressure ridge influencing Florida’s weather, and the direction that the wind blows will have a large impact on the day-to-day rain chances this week.

Today, high pressure will build in from two directions and slightly drier air will filter in. Winds will be light and the sea breeze will be able to move inland. The combination of all these factors will limit the number of storms we get today. We have a one-day chance to dry out a bit.

Tomorrow the moisture returns and rain chances will go up for Tuesday and several days afterward. The lowest rainfall will likely occur and Friday before the weekend rains return. It will also be hot and muggy on the weekend.

We ended the month slightly above the normal in our rainfall bucket. This was welcome after a dry start to the month and fire danger indexes that rose to an extreme threat level. That level of alert has decreased significantly. However, despite a rainy April, we remain almost 4.2 inches below the normal since Jan. 1.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.