Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

The Suncoast dries out a bit today before rains return tomorrow

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am - VOD - clipped version WX
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am - VOD - clipped version WX
By John Scalzi
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The location of the high pressure ridge influencing Florida’s weather, and the direction that the wind blows will have a large impact on the day-to-day rain chances this week.

Today, high pressure will build in from two directions and slightly drier air will filter in. Winds will be light and the sea breeze will be able to move inland. The combination of all these factors will limit the number of storms we get today. We have a one-day chance to dry out a bit.

Tomorrow the moisture returns and rain chances will go up for Tuesday and several days afterward. The lowest rainfall will likely occur and Friday before the weekend rains return. It will also be hot and muggy on the weekend.

We ended the month slightly above the normal in our rainfall bucket. This was welcome after a dry start to the month and fire danger indexes that rose to an extreme threat level. That level of alert has decreased significantly. However, despite a rainy April, we remain almost 4.2 inches below the normal since Jan. 1.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeSoto Heritage Festival Grand Parade cancelled
First Alert Traffic
First Alert Traffic: Fatal crash reported at Fruitville Road
graphic
A few Sunday afternoon and evening thunderstorms!
Florida police find elderly woman’s body in freezer
Salvation Army announces changes in overnight policy

Latest News

George Kruse, Manatee County Commissioner
Manatee County Commissioner under investigation for traffic crash
This Just In for Web wwsb generic
First Alert Traffic: Crash causing back up on I-75 SB at Hillsborough, Manatee line
Bradley Scheuerer
Man gets 20 years in Englewood home invasion deaths
WWSB Generic Stock 6
FLHSMV, FHP launches annual ‘Share the Road’ campaign
Joshua Badillo
1 arrested in connection with deadly bar shooting