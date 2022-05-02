Advertise With Us
Salvation Army announces changes in overnight policy

By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Salvation Army in Sarasota has announced some changes that has some of the homeless population in the area concerned.

Beginning Monday, May 2, overnight and dinner services will change. Dinner and showers will be provided to those participating in emergency shelter only and there will be a maximum count of 35 overnight guests.

The overnight fee will be $12..

The evening scheduled is as follows:

4:40pm - The Salvation Army gate located at 9th and Central will open for overnight guests who choose to participate in our dinner program. Staff will track overnight guests to make sure their place is available at 7pm - the overnight fee remains $12.00.

5-545pm - The dinner meal is served to the overnight guests.

6-7pm - Overnight guests must be off property.

7-9pm - Overnight guests are permitted to enter until the maximum number of 35 is reached.

9p - The Overnight program is closed to new entries

The Salvation Army posted a list of options for those who are not participating in the program.

Remnant Cafe

2895 Ashton Rd., Sarasota, Fla

Four days a week (M/W/F/Sat/Sun)

Coffee, prepared meal, showers, clothes, mailing address

Resurrection House

507 Kumquat Court, Sarasota, Fla

Meal, Laundry, Barber, Storage, Clothes, Showers

