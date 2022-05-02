Advertise With Us
Manatee County Commissioner under investigation for traffic crash

George Kruse, Manatee County Commissioner
George Kruse, Manatee County Commissioner(Manatee County)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office confirms that County Commissioner George Kruse is being investigated in connection with a traffic crash.

The crash occurred on Apr. 20 on Greyhawk Blvd. MCSO supplied ABC7 with heavily redacted documents that only listed Kruse as a suspect in the incident. The State Attorney’s Office in the process of reviewing evidence, and will determine whether to proceed with a charge for DUI.

ABC7 reached out to Kruse’s office. An administrative assistant said she hadn’t spoken with him in at least a week.

ABC7 then reached out the Manatee County Government who responded that they would not comment on the matter.

There is a scheduled meeting of the Manatee County Commission Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

