Man gets 20 years in Englewood home invasion deaths

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A St. Petersburg man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection with an attempted robbery in Englewood in which two people were killed in 2020, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Bradley Scheurer pleaded guilty in Charlotte County Circuit Court to two counts of second-degree murder. He was sentenced April 29.

Prosecutors said the incident started Nov. 9, 2020 as a targeted home invasion where Scheurer and Jonathon Robinson went into the victim’s home to steal equipment that is used to create marijuana wax, which is better known as DAB or BHO (Butane Hash Oil).

Reportedly, Scheurer, and one of the victims knew each other and had recently had a dispute over the sale of the illegal marijuana substance.

Investigators determined Robinson and the victim began arguing in the master bedroom, ending with both men severely wounding each other.

Scheuerer drove away from the area in a rental van, leaving his associate behind to die.

Detectives were able to identify the rental van used Scheurer and Robinson from neighborhood surveillance footage at the time of the incident as a van that was rented by Scheuerer and Robinson in St. Petersburg where they both lived.

