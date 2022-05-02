Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Jackie Robinson’s used All-Star Game bat sells for $1.08 million

Jackie Robinson's bat sold for $1.08 million, according to Goldin Auctions.
Jackie Robinson's bat sold for $1.08 million, according to Goldin Auctions.(Goldin Auctions)
By CNN
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Baseball legend Jackie Robinson’s All-Star Game bat sold for $1 million in an auction Saturday.

Goldin Auctions announced the sale of the 1949 bat, which came directly from Rachel Robinson, Jackie Robinson’s widow.

Jackie Robinson's bat sold for $1.08 million, according to Goldin Auctions.
Jackie Robinson's bat sold for $1.08 million, according to Goldin Auctions.(Goldin Auctions)

While it is rare for a baseball bat to fetch more than $1 million, the sale was not an all-time record.

That record belongs to the bat Babe Ruth used to hit his first home run for the Yankees, which sold for $1.2 million.

The single-most expensive piece of Jackie Robinson memorabilia is a game-worn Brooklyn Dodgers Jersey. His famous number 42 Jersey sold for more than $4.2 million last year.

Jackie Robinson's bat sold for $1.08 million, according to Goldin Auctions.
Jackie Robinson's bat sold for $1.08 million, according to Goldin Auctions.(Goldin Auctions)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeSoto Heritage Festival Grand Parade cancelled
First Alert Traffic
First Alert Traffic: Fatal crash reported at Fruitville Road
graphic
A few Sunday afternoon and evening thunderstorms!
Florida police find elderly woman’s body in freezer
Salvation Army announces changes in overnight policy

Latest News

Landry Anglin, 13, was killed in Shreveport's South Highland neighborhood Sunday, May 1, 2022,...
13-year-old Louisiana girl dies after being struck by stray bullet
Charles Bradley was charged with first-degree murder, according to Tulsa police.
Man charged with murder after calling police to say he ‘may have killed his wife,’ authorities say
Video posted online Sunday by Ukrainian forces showed elderly women and mothers with small...
Civilians rescued from Mariupol steel plant head for safety
George Kruse, Manatee County Commissioner
Manatee County Commissioner under investigation for traffic crash
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston.
Amazon workers in NYC reject union in a reversal of fortune