Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Harris negative for COVID-19 after taking antiviral pill

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House complex...
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House complex in Washington, April 13, 2022.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative on Monday for COVID-19, six days after she tested positive for the virus, and has been cleared to return to the White House on Tuesday.

Harris press secretary Kirsten Allen said Harris, who was prescribed the antiviral treatment Paxlovid last week, was negative on a rapid antigen test. Allen said Harris would continue to wear a “well-fitting mask while around others” in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines until through her tenth day after her positive test.

CDC guidance allows people to leave isolation on the sixth day after they tested positive, as long as they wear a mask around others. The White House exceeds those guidelines, requiring a negative rapid test before people who have been infected are allowed to return to the complex.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeSoto Heritage Festival Grand Parade cancelled
First Alert Traffic
First Alert Traffic: Fatal crash reported at Fruitville Road
graphic
A few Sunday afternoon and evening thunderstorms!
Florida police find elderly woman’s body in freezer
Salvation Army announces changes in overnight policy

Latest News

Landry Anglin, 13, was killed in Shreveport's South Highland neighborhood Sunday, May 1, 2022,...
13-year-old Louisiana girl dies after being struck by stray bullet
Charles Bradley was charged with first-degree murder, according to Tulsa police.
Man charged with murder after calling police to say he ‘may have killed his wife,’ authorities say
Video posted online Sunday by Ukrainian forces showed elderly women and mothers with small...
Civilians rescued from Mariupol steel plant head for safety
George Kruse, Manatee County Commissioner
Manatee County Commissioner under investigation for traffic crash
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston.
Amazon workers in NYC reject union in a reversal of fortune