Global supply concerns keeping pressure on Florida gas prices

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gas prices in Florida continue to fluctuate, 8 cents more than a week ago and $1.40 per gallon more than this time last year, AAA says.

“Florida drivers are finding the most expensive prices at the pump in four weeks,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Global supply concerns are keeping upward pressure on oil prices, as many countries look to limit the import of Russian oil.”

The U.S. price for a barrel of oil advanced 3% last week. Friday’s closing settlement of $104.69 per barrel is $2.62 per barrel more than the week before, yet $1.85 per barrel less than two weeks ago.

“The global crude oil market remains an important issue for motorists, as oil prices account for more than 50% of what drivers pay at the pump. Oil prices have ping ponged dramatically since Russia invaded Ukraine and that volatility is likely to continue through the summer travel season,” Jenkins said.

Price Overview

Sunday’s Avg. Price - $4.18 per gallon

Cost for a Full Tank - $63 (15 gallons)

2022 High - $4.38 per gallon (Mar. 11, 2022)

2021 High - $3.36 per gallon (Nov. 2021)

Record High - $4.38 per gallon (Mar. 2022)

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.34), Fort Lauderdale ($4.23), Naples ($4.22)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($3.96), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.98), Panama City ($4.03)

