Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Florida police find elderly woman’s body in freezer

(MGN ONLINE)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEBASTIAN, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida are investigating what happened to an elderly woman whose body was found in a freezer in her garage.

The Sebastian Police Department said in a news release they responded to 93-year-old Marie Hoskins’ home after neighbors who had not seen her recently asked for a welfare check.

Officers found the body in the freezer after searching the home. It was occupied by Hoskins’ 64-year-old daughter, who told police she “hadn’t seen her mother Marie in some time,” according to the statement. The daughter’s name was not released.

No one had been charged as of Sunday. Authorities also did not immediately release a cause of death but did say the local medical examiner was involved.

Sebastian is located north of Vero Beach on Florida’s east coast.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeSoto Heritage Festival Grand Parade cancelled
First Alert Traffic
First Alert Traffic: Fatal crash reported at Fruitville Road
graphic
A few Sunday afternoon and evening thunderstorms!
Salvation Army announces changes in overnight policy

Latest News

George Kruse, Manatee County Commissioner
Manatee County Commissioner under investigation for traffic crash
This Just In for Web wwsb generic
First Alert Traffic: Crash causing back up on I-75 SB at Hillsborough, Manatee line
Bradley Scheuerer
Man gets 20 years in Englewood home invasion deaths
WWSB Generic Stock 6
FLHSMV, FHP launches annual ‘Share the Road’ campaign
Joshua Badillo
1 arrested in connection with deadly bar shooting