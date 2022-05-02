FLHSMV, FHP launches annual ‘Share the Road’ campaign

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Throughout the month of May, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and the Florida Highway Patrol are working together with multiple agencies to increase awareness for pedestrian safety.

Motorcyclists and bicyclists are vulnerable road users that can be hard to see.

By law, drivers must give bicyclists a minimum of three feet of clearance when driving alongside or passing them. In 2021, there were 6,392 bicycle crashes and 182 bicycle fatalities in Florida – up from 158 bicycle fatalities in 2020. Additionally, drivers should never attempt to share the lane with a motorcycle – the motorcyclist is entitled to the entire lane. Last year, there were 8,625 motorcycle crashes and 583 motorcycle fatalities across the state – up from 510 motorcycle fatalities in 2020.

“As warmer weather approaches, you will likely see more bicycles and motorcycles on the road taking advantage of Florida’s beautiful weather,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “FDOT reminds you that sharing Florida’s roadways is everyone’s responsibility. It is essential that everyone on the road exercise caution and be mindful of all road-users.”

In addition to motorcycles and bicycles, motorists are reminded to safely share the road with commercial vehicles. Large trucks do not maneuver like passenger vehicles. Drivers are reminded to stay out of the “No Zone,” the blind spots in front, behind, and on both sides of commercial vehicles, and never tailgate. Always pass on the left for maximum visibility and watch for wide turns.

In June 2021, Governor Ron DeSantis signed SB 950 into law – new legislation aimed at making roads safer for bicyclists and pedestrians. The new law, which went into effect July 1, 2021, includes several new guidelines to help curb dangerous situations:

No-passing zones do not apply to drivers who safely and briefly drive to the left of center of the roadway to overtake a bicycle, other nonmotorized vehicle, an electric bicycle, or a pedestrian.

A vehicle making a right turn while overtaking and passing a bicycle proceeding in the same direction may do so only if the bicycle is at least 20 feet from the intersection.

Bicyclists riding in groups, after coming to a full stop, may go through an intersection in groups of 10 or fewer, and riders may ride two abreast if certain conditions exit.

Additionally, the law defined the terms “bicycle lane” and “separated bicycle lane”:

Bicycle Lane – Any portion of a roadway or highway which is designated by pavement marketing and signs for preferential or exclusive use by bicycles.

Separated Bicycle Lane – A bicycle lane that is separated from motor vehicles by a physical barrier.

Visit FLHSMV’s website for more information and resources for the Motorcycle and Bicycle Safety Awareness Month: Share the Road campaign. The public is encouraged to report dangerous drivers by dialing *FHP (*347).

