Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

DeSantis to dedicate $30 million of state budget to saving manatees

(CBS46)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced at a press conference this morning that he will be dedicating $30 million of the state’s budget to saving manatees.

DeSantis made the announcement while visiting Jacksonville Zoo’s Manatee Critical Care Center to roll out a promised increase of over $17 million for rehabilitation centers as well as for improvements to natural habitats. All together, the budget will include $30 million for manatees.

This budget will also go to a warm mineral springs project in Sarasota County

There have been record death totals for the state’s manatee population due to many aggravating factors, including significant losses of seagrass.

You can watch the press conference below.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeSoto Heritage Festival Grand Parade cancelled
First Alert Traffic
First Alert Traffic: Fatal crash reported at Fruitville Road
graphic
A few Sunday afternoon and evening thunderstorms!
Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, 22, disappeared while on a cross-country trek with her boyfriend. FBI...
Family of Gabby Petito amends complaint in civil suit, letter shows desperate plea to Laundries
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
The Judds, Ray Charles join the Country Music Hall of Fame

Latest News

New stamp honors Suncoast's "Shark Lady"
New stamp design honors Suncoast’s “Shark Lady”
Staffing the Suncoast
The Lead: Staffing the Suncoast
Staffing the Suncoast
The Lead: Staffing the Suncoast
In this Dec. 28, 2010, file photo, a group of manatees are in a canal where discharge from a...
Adopt-A-Manatee for Mother’s Day!
Salvation Army announces changes in overnight policy