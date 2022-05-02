DeSantis to dedicate $30 million of state budget to saving manatees

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced at a press conference this morning that he will be dedicating $30 million of the state’s budget to saving manatees.

DeSantis made the announcement while visiting Jacksonville Zoo’s Manatee Critical Care Center to roll out a promised increase of over $17 million for rehabilitation centers as well as for improvements to natural habitats. All together, the budget will include $30 million for manatees.

This budget will also go to a warm mineral springs project in Sarasota County

There have been record death totals for the state’s manatee population due to many aggravating factors, including significant losses of seagrass.

You can watch the press conference below.

Gov. Ron DeSantis Provides $30 Million for Manatee Protection https://t.co/KbaxEKZOjt — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 2, 2022

