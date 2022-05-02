Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Adopt-A-Manatee for Mother’s Day!

In this Dec. 28, 2010, file photo, a group of manatees are in a canal where discharge from a...
In this Dec. 28, 2010, file photo, a group of manatees are in a canal where discharge from a nearby Florida Power & Light plant warms the water in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Normally giving food to wild animals is considered off limits, but the dire situation in Florida with more than 1,000 manatees dying from starvation due to manmade pollution is leading officials to consider an unprecedented feeding plan. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)(Associated Press)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Looking for a gift for the mother who has everything? We’ve got the answer for you.

You can Adopt-A-Manatee® from the Save the Manatee Club! The mom in your life will receive a personalized adoption certificate, photo, and biography of a real living manatee!

All manatees in the Adopt-A-Manatee® program are living manatees studied by research teams in Florida and have known histories that are traced through female matriarchs. Manatees do not form permanent pair bonds like some animal species, and males assume no responsibility for raising calves. Mother manatees give birth to calves about once every two to five years, following a gestation period of about 12 months. Calves stay with and nurse from their mothers for up to two years, during which time she teaches them about migratory routes, warm water sources, and feeding grounds. Manatees rely on the knowledge they learn from their mothers for the rest of their lives.

Manatee adoptions start at $25 and also include a one-year Save the Manatee Club membership that contains a newsletter with updates on adoptable manatees as well as other important manatee information.

Funds from the Adopt-A-Manatee® program directly support Save the Manatee Club in its mission to protect manatees and their habitat, including emergency rescue, rehabilitation and release efforts; education and public awareness programs; and other critical work to address the ongoing manatee mortality crisis in the Indian River Lagoon.

Personalized adoption certificates are emailed instantly, so manatee adoptions make a great last-minute gift! To Adopt-A-Manatee, visit savethemanatee.org/adopt or call 1-800-432-JOIN (5646).

