1 arrested in connection with deadly bar shooting

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Following an argument that turned deadly at the Shady Cove Bar & Grill near Haines City, deputies have captured the suspect.

The incident happened on Sunday. Joshua Badillo, 31, of Haines City was captured at his residence shortly after the shooting. According to witnesses, Badillo, who was a frequent visitor at Shady Cove, got into a verbal altercation with members of a motorcycle group.

Witnesses told officers that the disturbance calmed down and the group went to an outside bar area, and then Badillo went out and began harassing them some more, and was asked to leave. That’s when officials say he walked back toward his truck and fired a weapon toward the group. One person was killed and two others were injured.

“From everything we’re seeing, the suspect instigated everything, pestering the group repeatedly. He shot one man, then got into a gunfight with another…all, basically over nothing. It’s absolutely senseless,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

After Badillo was captured, he was taken to a local hospital for his injuries, and is currently stable.

Joshua Badillo is being charged with First Degree Murder, Attempted 1st Degree Murder and Tampering with Evidence.

