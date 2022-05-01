Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

A few Sunday afternoon and evening thunderstorms!

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekends at 6am
By Mike Modrick
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A few thunderstorms are likely to start May, but not as widespread as Saturday’s downpours. Our two-day rains totaled 0.92″ at SRQ, 1.14″ in Bradenton and 1.37″ at Lakewood Ranch. Thunderstorms Sunday will start late-afternoon and continue into the early evening, dying down after sunset. Monday’s rain chances are lower, but a few isolated afternoon storms have a better chance Tuesday. Humidity will be high as we get into May, with dew points in the low 70s by Wednesday.

Rain
Rain(Station)

Love Bug update: Our wet weather to end April has the Love Bugs coming out in force. The bugs like heat and moisture, and your ar’s exhaust. Now with our recent rains, we’re likely to see the Love Bugs blossom! They only live 4 days for males, 8 days for females. this first week of May could bring the peak of this year’s Love Bug season.

May
May(Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Traffic
First Alert Traffic: Fatal crash reported at Fruitville Road
Parade Route Desoto Grand Parade 2022
DeSoto Heritage Fest Grand Parade held Saturday in Bradenton
DeSoto Heritage Festival Grand Parade cancelled
graphic
Saturday afternoon and evening thunderstorms!
Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, 22, disappeared while on a cross-country trek with her boyfriend. FBI...
Family of Gabby Petito amends complaint in civil suit, letter shows desperate plea to Laundries

Latest News

ev2
Engineer shows how tech is fun and profitable during 'Remake Learning Days'
ev1
Do your math before deciding to buy or sell a home
Futurecast
Futurecast
DeSoto Heritage Festival Grand Parade cancelled