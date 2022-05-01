A few Sunday afternoon and evening thunderstorms!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A few thunderstorms are likely to start May, but not as widespread as Saturday’s downpours. Our two-day rains totaled 0.92″ at SRQ, 1.14″ in Bradenton and 1.37″ at Lakewood Ranch. Thunderstorms Sunday will start late-afternoon and continue into the early evening, dying down after sunset. Monday’s rain chances are lower, but a few isolated afternoon storms have a better chance Tuesday. Humidity will be high as we get into May, with dew points in the low 70s by Wednesday.

Rain (Station)

Love Bug update: Our wet weather to end April has the Love Bugs coming out in force. The bugs like heat and moisture, and your ar’s exhaust. Now with our recent rains, we’re likely to see the Love Bugs blossom! They only live 4 days for males, 8 days for females. this first week of May could bring the peak of this year’s Love Bug season.

May (Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.