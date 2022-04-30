Venice City Council looking to improve safety and security at parks

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Parents of Venice City are turning their focus to improving safety and security at these parks that feature athletic fields.

Joe Neunder is a councilman and parent to three boys, two of which play soccer at Wellfield Park.

“With the four access points to this park, one primarily for soccer, what can we do to be attentive to the needs of our kids,” said Neunder. “To allow them a culture and an environment of just being children.”

One of the things being talked about is a license plate reader at each of the access points to the park. Venice City Council has decided to direct police to conduct a risk assessment and offer some potential solutions.

“We’ll allow them to tell us, educate us what perhaps is going to be the best solution for the safety component,” said Neunder. “Again it’ll protect our children and our citizens here at the park.”

Some parents say there had been an issue recently at Wellfield Park where a man was allegedly approaching young girls.

“We have to do something, my take on it is probably live feed cameras to the police department,” said Peter Shaffaval, a parent and former police officer. “I think this day and age with technology it’s pretty easy to do, I know some people have mentioned license plate readers, anything would help I would suppose.”

In addition to Wellfield Park, Chuck Reiter Park and some other parks are the primary focus. These are parks that have youth activities including soccer, baseball, softball and football. There’s discussion about improvements to the soccer fields as well.

“You’re always looking for ways to better protect your children,” said Neunder. “Children should not have to worry about their safety and their surroundings.”

The Venice City Council will continue talking about this at a future council meeting.

