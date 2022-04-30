Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Saturday afternoon and evening thunderstorms!

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekends at 6am
By Mike Modrick
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday afternoon has a good chance of thunderstorms for the last day of April. Friday storms put down 0.25″ at SRQ, 0.45″ in Bradenton and 0.71 in North Port. Thunderstorms Saturday will start early to mid-afternoon and continue into the early evening, dying down by 10 PM. Sunday’s rain chances are lower, but a few isolated afternoon storms are possible nearly every day. Humidity will be high as we get into May, with dew points in the low 70s by Wednesday.

Love Bug update: Our dry weather in April kept the Love Bug population down. The bugs like heat and moisture. Now with Friday’s rain and more thunderstorms Saturday, we’re likely to see the Love Bugs blossom! They only live 4 days for males, 8 days for females. this first week of May could bring the peak of this year’s Love Bug season.

