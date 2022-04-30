Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

McDonald’s meal from 1950’s found during house renovation, homeowners say

On the bag, was the image of McDonald’s old mascot Speedee, who represented the golden arches...
On the bag, was the image of McDonald’s old mascot Speedee, who represented the golden arches before Ronald McDonald came on the scene.(Gracie Jones via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A couple said they found a bag of McDonald’s food they believe is from 1959 in the walls of their Chicago-area home during a renovation project.

The Joneses said the fries, which still have a good bit of color to them, are surprisingly sturdy.

The bag has the image of McDonald’s old mascot Speedee, who represented the golden arches before Ronald McDonald came on the scene.

The couple isn’t sure what they’ll do with the decades-old grub but is open to selling the preserved fast-food fries.

The homeowners said the fries, which still have a good bit of color to them, are surprisingly...
The homeowners said the fries, which still have a good bit of color to them, are surprisingly sturdy.(Gracie Jones via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Traffic
First Alert Traffic: Fatal crash reported at Fruitville Road
Parade Route Desoto Grand Parade 2022
DeSoto Heritage Fest Grand Parade held Saturday in Bradenton
graphic
Saturday afternoon and evening thunderstorms!
Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, 22, disappeared while on a cross-country trek with her boyfriend. FBI...
Family of Gabby Petito amends complaint in civil suit, letter shows desperate plea to Laundries
DeSoto Heritage Festival Grand Parade cancelled

Latest News

Several gunmen opened fire Saturday night during the Mississippi Mudbugs Festival, killing one...
Alleged shooter at Miss. festival believed to be killed by officer
Tyree Jones - Mudbug Festival shooting
Tyree Jones speaks about Mudbug Festival shooting
The Food and Drug Administration said phasing out the mint-flavored cigarettes would save...
Health Minute: FDA proposes ban on menthol cigarettes
Former U.S. Marine Willy Cancel, 22, was killed on the battlefield in Ukraine, according to his...
GRAPHIC: US Marine veteran killed while fighting in Ukraine
Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the dogs, was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law....
Woman killed by pack of dogs while investigating dog attack