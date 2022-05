SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The DeSoto Heritage Festival Grand Parade has been cancelled today due to inclement weather.

Organizers of the festival stated that there will be no rescheduling of the event this year. Attendees who were hoping to come are more than welcome to show up at the next festival though, set to take place in 2023.

