Affordable housing needed for seniors on the suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For many seniors on the Suncoast finding an affordable place to live is becoming increasingly difficult.

ABC7′s James Hill interviewed local residents about living on fixed income and grappling with the challenge of affordable housing.

“There is a large group that needs this help. and they shouldn’t have to struggle in their later years like that. they should be able to relax and be able to enjoy life the way they were planning on doing it all those years they were working and paying into these systems.” says George Colvin a resident living on fixed income.

Many residents like Colvin, who moved from out of state enjoy living in Florida, but can’t afford the rising rent. He also says since January he’s been looking for affordable housing and needs help immediately.

The Sarasota Chamber is doubling it’s efforts to help find seniors a good home.

Chamber president and CEO Heather Katson says a collective effort is the key from the entire community.

“It’s not going to be one solution, we’ve got to look at all types of things, zoning, we need to look at increasing density. we need to look at land and how we allocate land. we need to look at developers and what’s allocated. there’s got to be a lot of people at the table to come up with multiple solutions if we’re going to solve this thing.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.