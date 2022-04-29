Advertise With Us
Missing Endangered Adult alert issued for Manatee County woman

Lori Marlby
Lori Marlby(MCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Missing Endangered Adult alert has been issued for a Manatee County woman.

Lori Marlby, 54, was last seen driving her silver 2021 Lincoln Nautilus SUV bearing FL Tag “IH13TX” in the 4800 block of Gardens Run, Ellenton around 1:15 this afternoon.

She was wearing a white T-shirt, shorts and glasses. Lori suffers from mental disorders and requires medication.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

