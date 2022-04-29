Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Millions of bees used in pollination die in airline shipping

Georgia beekeepers scrambled to save dying bees at the Atlanta airport. (Source: WSB/Airbnb/Edward Morgan/Metro Atlanta Beekeepers Association/Facebook/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A shipment of honeybees bound from California to Alaska died after an airline re-routed them through Atlanta, then left them to sit on the tarmac during hot weather.

Delta Air Lines said Friday it is making changes to prevent a repeat of what happened last weekend.

About 5 million honeybees were being shipped to Sarah McElrea, a beekeeper and distributor in Anchorage, Alaska.

The crates holding the bees didn’t fit on the plane that was supposed to take them from Sacramento, California, to Anchorage via Seattle.

Instead they were sent to Atlanta, where they arrived too late to make an Anchorage-bound flight.

By the time an Atlanta beekeeper went to check on them, most of the bees were dead.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Police found a large amount of drug after a search of a home on 15th Street.
Two arrested after drugs, weapon found in Sarasota home
Catrina Lee Jones
Bradenton woman charged with embezzling funds from animal clinic
Generic car crash
Woman seriously injured after hitting hog with SUV
Becky Angeles
Sarasota woman gets eight years for dealing meth
Northbound lanes could be closed for most of the morning.
First Alert Traffic: Crash blocking northbound 14th Street West

Latest News

Police in Ohio said a teenager jumped from a moving car while they were in pursuit.
GRAPHIC: Video shows teen jumping out of moving car during high-speed chase
FILE - A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York.
Tech stocks sink again, Nasdaq has worst month since 2008
Clifton Blackwell, 64, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree reckless injury, with a...
Man convicted of throwing acid in man’s face during racist attack, jury decides
Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger testifies on his own behalf during day three of his...
Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern
Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine