Manatee County Sheriff launches new website

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff is in the process of launching its new website.

MCSO Spokesperson Randy Warren says that they are in the process of a soft launch and are adding new features to the site that they hope will present a fresh and more effective way for the community to obtain information.

CALLS FOR SERVICE and ARREST INQUIRIES applications are among some of the popular features. There will also be a button to REQUEST RECORDS on the home page.

“We are still in a “soft launch”, as our information technology folks continue to load records and monitor the transition from the old site. We are aware that some images aren’t displaying correctly on some mobile devises. The web host is working to better format those pages for every platform. We will be storing calls for service for a total of 2 years on the new website, with information currently dating back to July of 2020. Visit our Public Records Center and submit a Media Request if you need dispatched calls that go back further than 2 years,” reads a letter from the department.

You can check out the new site here.

