Late day showers and storms possible through weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure building in behind a dying frontal system over Florida will bring easterly winds at 10-15 mph with some gusts up to 20 mph. We will see some patchy fog over the areas that had gotten a little rain on Thursday. The fog will burn off and we will see generally sunny skies and then partly cloudy conditions by the mid afternoon. There is a 30% chance for showers and a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms near the coast and a 40% chance east of I-75.

Over the weekend highs will be in the low to mid 80s near the coast and upper 80s inland with high humidity making if feel a little warmer. The rain chance is at 50% inland and 40% chance for coastal locations. Otherwise we will see partly cloudy skies throughout much of the day. Winds will be out of the SSE at 10-15 mph with a sea breeze developing out of the west at 10 mph near the beach which will keep the high that around 83 degrees.

Temperatures will stay slightly above average (WWSB)

The rain chances go down a little on Monday and stay that way through Wednesday of next week with only a 20% chance for a late day storm or two. We can expect to see mostly sunny skies through the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s for inland areas and low to mid 80s near the coast.

For boaters expect winds to be out of the east switching around to the southeast at 10-15 mph later in the day. Seas will be 2 to 3 feet with choppy conditions

