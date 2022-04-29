Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Late day showers and storms possible through weekend

Temperatures to stay slightly above average
Late day storms mainly inland
Late day storms mainly inland(Cindy Desmond | WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:34 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure building in behind a dying frontal system over Florida will bring easterly winds at 10-15 mph with some gusts up to 20 mph. We will see some patchy fog over the areas that had gotten a little rain on Thursday. The fog will burn off and we will see generally sunny skies and then partly cloudy conditions by the mid afternoon. There is a 30% chance for showers and a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms near the coast and a 40% chance east of I-75.

Over the weekend highs will be in the low to mid 80s near the coast and upper 80s inland with high humidity making if feel a little warmer. The rain chance is at 50% inland and 40% chance for coastal locations. Otherwise we will see partly cloudy skies throughout much of the day. Winds will be out of the SSE at 10-15 mph with a sea breeze developing out of the west at 10 mph near the beach which will keep the high that around 83 degrees.

Temperatures will stay slightly above average
Temperatures will stay slightly above average(WWSB)

The rain chances go down a little on Monday and stay that way through Wednesday of next week with only a 20% chance for a late day storm or two. We can expect to see mostly sunny skies through the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s for inland areas and low to mid 80s near the coast.

For boaters expect winds to be out of the east switching around to the southeast at 10-15 mph later in the day. Seas will be 2 to 3 feet with choppy conditions

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Tuesday 4/26/22
First Alert Weather - 6pm April 26, 2022

Most Read

First Alert Traffic
First Alert Traffic: Fatal crash reported at Fruitville Road
Generic car crash
Woman seriously injured after hitting hog with SUV
Northbound lanes could be closed for most of the morning.
First Alert Traffic: Crash blocking northbound 14th Street West
Parade Route Desoto Grand Parade 2022
DeSoto Heritage Fest Grand Parade held Saturday in Bradenton
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Charlotte County man dies after one-vehicle crash

Latest News

wx11
First Alert Weather - 11pm April 28, 2022
graphic
Saturday afternoon and evening thunderstorms!
John Scalzi's Friday forecast
Afternoon storms will make it seem like summer
wx11
First Alert Weather - 11pm April 27, 2022