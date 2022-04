SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol and other first responders have been called to a fatal crash in Sarasota.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Fruitville and Tatum Ridge Road.

Please avoid the area if possible. There is a roadblock on eastbound Fruitville Road before Sarasota Center Road.

