Family of Gabby Petito amends complaint in civil suit, letter shows desperate plea to Laundries

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The family of Gabrielle Petito has amended their civil suit against the family of Brian Laundrie.

The amended civil suit claims that Roberta and Chris Laundrie knew that Gabby Petito had been murdered by their son Brian and that they knew where her remains were buried during the search.

Gabby and Brian were on a cross-county journey last year, documenting the trip on social media, when Gabby suddenly disappeared Aug. 25. Brian returned home -- alone -- to North Port.

In September, Petito’s body was found in a remote area in a national park in Wyoming. The cause of death was ruled to be strangulation, but the lawsuit also claims that Gabby also suffered blunt force injuries to her head and neck.

Brian Laundrie disappeared Sept. 17. His remains were eventually found in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park near his home, and the cause of death was ruled as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The civil lawsuit alleges Christopher and Roberta Laundrie knew their son had killed their daughter and said nothing; and were conspiring to help him flee. It asks for damages for pain and suffering, accusing the couple of acting “with great malice or great indifference to the rights of Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt.”

The suit also claims the Laundries refusal to divulge any information about their daughter’s death “exhibited extreme and outrageous conduct which constitutes behavior, under the circumstances, which goes beyond all possible bounds of decency and is regarded as shocking, atrocious, and utterly intolerable in a civilized community.”

The amended suit contains a letter from Gabby’s family pleading for information from Roberta and Chris Laundrie as volunteers searched for Gabby’s remains.:

“We are writing this letter to ask you to help find our beautiful daughter. We understand you are going through a difficult time and your instinct to protect your son is strong.

We ask you to put yourselves in our shoes. We haven’t been able to sleep or eat and our lives are falling apart. We believe you know the location of where Brian left Gabby. We beg you to tell us as a parent, how could you let us go through pain and not help us? As a parents, how can you out Gabby’s younger brothers and sister through this .

Gabby lived with you for over a year. She was going to be your daughter in law. How can you keep her location hidden?

You were both at Jim and Nicole’s house . You were both so happy that Brian and Gabby got engaged and were planning to spend their lives together. Please, If you and your family have any decency left, please tell us where Gabby is located.

Tell us if we are even looking the right place. All we want is Gabby to come home. Please help make that happen.”

Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll ordered the trial to begin August 14, 2023, at the South County Courthouse in Venice.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.