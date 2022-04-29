DeSoto Heritage Fest Grand Parade held Saturday in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The DeSoto Heritage Fest Grand Parade will be held Saturday at 7 p.m. in Bradenton.

The Parade kicks off at Manatee High School, so get there early to get the best possible view. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization has been named as the Grand Marshal, but it is not clear if any of the players will be participating.

The mission of the Hernando de Soto Historical Society is to “bring together a remarkable collection of committed volunteers representing a diverse cross-section of the community. More than 20 committees give hundreds of hours toward planning and producing events, many of which have received regional and national recognition.”

Significant funds are raised through the Society’s efforts and redistributed back into the community to facilitate activities in keeping with the mission of the two organizations.

The following roads will be closed:

Manatee Ave West, from 1 st Street through 43rd St, will close at 5:30 PM.

The Green Bridge will also close at the same time, with no traffic being able to cross north or southbound between Bradenton and Palmetto.

3rd Ave W, between 1st Street and 15th St, will remain open for vehicle traffic access to downtown Bradenton. -

Click here for information on parking and the route of the parade. https://www.desotohq.com/parade

