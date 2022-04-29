Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
AMBER Alert issued for child out of Duval County

AMBER ALERT
AMBER ALERT(FDLE)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An AMBER alert has been issued for an 8-year-old boy last seen in Jacksonville, Fla.

Ja’rell Lewis was last seen in the 2600 block of University Blvd North in Jacksonville. He is believed to be with Terrell Lewis. Do not approach if you see the pair. Call 911 immediately.

They could be in a 2006 black Suzuki Forenza with Florida tag number 72BEYB.

