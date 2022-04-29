72-million dollar expansion to take place at SRQ

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A major expansion project will happen at the southern portion of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, also known as SRQ. That’s next to the main terminal area.

The 72-million dollar project will help with handling the tremendous growth the airport continues to experience. SRQ had 400,000 travelers pass through their airport in March, that’s a record.

“Three times as many passengers in a four-year period, so that’s put a lot of burdens on the infrastructure here,” said Kent Bontrager, Senior Vice President of Engineering for SRQ. “And we’re trying to build as quick as we can to accommodate that growth, and we really see more growth in the future.”

The 72,000 square foot ground boarding facility will feature five new gates. The airport currently has thirteen gates. Travelers say they enjoy flying in and out of SRQ. They are happy to hear about the expansion and improvements.

“Any airport that can get you in and out quicker is the way to go,” said Bill Houlmont, a traveler going to Wisconsin from SRQ.

“My experience here has been lovely, everybody’s been very nice,” said Shannon Hamaker, a traveler who came to SRQ from Tennessee. “There haven’t been many lines, it’s nice to be able to step outside and get a Lyft.”

New escalators will also be added. In a separate project, the entire baggage handling system for outbound baggage will be redone. That’s a 40-million dollar project.

“You start seeing the possibilities of what’s coming, it is very exciting to be involved in that,” said Bontrager.

Some parts of this project could start over the next few months. The overall expansion should take about 18 months to complete.

