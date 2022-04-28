Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

VIDEO: High school basketball coach jumps into action to save choking student

A basketball coach helps save a teen who was choking in a cafeteria. (Source: KETV, SURVEILLANCE VIDEO, CNN)
By Sarah Fili
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) - A high school student who started choking during lunch is thanking his school’s basketball coach for rushing to his rescue.

Papillion La Vista South Basketball Coach Joel Hueser was working his regular lunch duty on Tuesday when freshman Riley Kelly started choking after taking a bite of a cheeseburger.

“I just didn’t chew it all the way,” Kelly said.

Video from the school lunchroom showed the student grabbing his throat with students yelling for help.

“It was all so sudden; it was like a flash of lightning in my head but at the same time going super slow,” Kelly said.

Hueser leaped up and immediately performed the Heimlich maneuver on Kelly. And the piece of the cheeseburger was out a few seconds later.

“Every two years when we have to do CPR, I’m like, ‘We really have to do this again,’ but it certainly paid off this time,” Hueser said.

Kelly said he was grateful to the coach he’d never met until that afternoon.

“I would definitely say, ‘Thank you very much, I really appreciate it,’” Kelly said

Hueser said he’s no hero, just thankful Kelly is alright.

“Any teacher or coach would have done the same thing. I just happened to be there,” Hueser said.

The student says he’s actually had something like this happen before, where he gets something stuck in his throat, but normally, he is able to wash it down.

Lucky for Kelly, coach Hueser was nearby this time.

Copyright 2022 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Traffic
First Alert Traffic: Fatal crash reported at Fruitville Road
Generic car crash
Woman seriously injured after hitting hog with SUV
Northbound lanes could be closed for most of the morning.
First Alert Traffic: Crash blocking northbound 14th Street West
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Charlotte County man dies after one-vehicle crash
Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, 22, disappeared while on a cross-country trek with her boyfriend. FBI...
Family of Gabby Petito amends complaint in civil suit, letter shows desperate plea to Laundries

Latest News

FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning of a...
Trevor Bauer ready for fight with MLB over suspension
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Suspected tornado rips through Kansas, causes severe damage
graphic
Saturday afternoon and evening thunderstorms!
Futurecast
Futurecast
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances in south, east