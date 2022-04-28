Advertise With Us
‘Very disturbing’: Police arrest 51-year-old man for rape, murder of child at motel

Police in Oklahoma arrested 51-year-old Michael Geiger for the murder and rape of a young child.
Police in Oklahoma arrested 51-year-old Michael Geiger for the murder and rape of a young child.(Enid Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT
ENID, Okla. (Gray News) - Police in Oklahoma have arrested a man in the death of a young girl at a local motel on Thursday.

The Enid Police Department reports Michael Geiger, 51, was taken into custody after officers were called to a motel for a child drowning at the pool.

Authorities said the 2-year-old child was pulled from the pool and CPR was performed, but the girl later died at the Integris Bass Baptist Hospital.

It was noted the girl had injuries consistent with a sexual assault, according to the Enid Police Department. During the investigation, officers determined Geiger was a person of interest.

Geiger took off from the motel, but officers said he was later found on top of nearby a building.

Enid police said the 51-year-old was booked on first-degree murder and first-degree rape charges.

“This was an aggravated assault on an innocent child and a very disturbing incident,” Enid Police Lt. Bryan Hart said. “We’re glad this case was brought to an end in a timely manner with Mr. Geiger’s arrest.”

Officials said Oklahoma Department of Corrections records showed Geiger was recently discharged from custody on a 10-year sentence for a charge of kidnapping out of Oklahoma County.

Police did not release any further immediate information on the child.

*** PRESS RELEASE *** Officers located and arrested 51-year-old Michael S. Geiger this morning after an hours long...

Posted by Enid Police Department on Thursday, April 28, 2022

