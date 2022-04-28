Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

SRQ releases expansion renderings for new terminal

Renderings of new terminal
Renderings of new terminal(SRQ Airport)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport set a new single-month in march when over 400,000 travelers passed through the terminal.

Now the facility is getting a $72 million dollar facelift to accommodate the increasing numbers. Some of the plans were shown for the first time at a meeting of the SRQ Authority.

The artist renderings show well-lit spaces complete with concessions and restrooms.

In addition to terminal expansions, they are working on a $40 million baggage handling system that could be completed within 12 months.

Construction is expected to begin in the fall with utilities work. SRQ operates with no county taxpayer funding, is debt-free and has approximately $60 million in reserves.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Police found a large amount of drug after a search of a home on 15th Street.
Two arrested after drugs, weapon found in Sarasota home
Catrina Lee Jones
Bradenton woman charged with embezzling funds from animal clinic
Generic car crash
Woman seriously injured after hitting hog with SUV
Becky Angeles
Sarasota woman gets eight years for dealing meth
Northbound lanes could be closed for most of the morning.
First Alert Traffic: Crash blocking northbound 14th Street West

Latest News

First Alert Traffic
First Alert Traffic: Fatal crash reported at Fruitville Road
Lori Marlby
Missing Endangered Adult alert issued for Manatee County woman
Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, 22, disappeared while on a cross-country trek with her boyfriend. FBI...
Family of Gabby Petito amends complaint in civil suit, letter shows desperate plea to Laundries
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office has launched the new website.
Manatee County Sheriff launches new website
AMBER ALERT
AMBER Alert issued for child out of Duval County