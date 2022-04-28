SRQ releases expansion renderings for new terminal

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport set a new single-month in march when over 400,000 travelers passed through the terminal.

Now the facility is getting a $72 million dollar facelift to accommodate the increasing numbers. Some of the plans were shown for the first time at a meeting of the SRQ Authority.

The artist renderings show well-lit spaces complete with concessions and restrooms.

In addition to terminal expansions, they are working on a $40 million baggage handling system that could be completed within 12 months.

Construction is expected to begin in the fall with utilities work. SRQ operates with no county taxpayer funding, is debt-free and has approximately $60 million in reserves.

