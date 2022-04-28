Rains are in the forecast for the next few days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A frontal boundary has stalled across Central Florida and separates the moist air to the south and the drier air to the north. During the day, winds will converge along the front and help trigger late day and early evening showers and thunderstorms.

The storms will move slowly as they die out, and a few of them may make their way back to the coast around sunset. Along the coast, most folks will not see the rain today. However, starting tomorrow the showers may get pushed closer to the coast as east winds become stronger.

Over Friday and into the weekend, the days will start mostly sunny and begin to cloud up in the late afternoon. Showers will build between 3-4 p.m. and be slow movers. By midweek next week, the chances for the rain will go down as high pressure builds in.

