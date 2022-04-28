DEA set to partner with Suncoast agencies for 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday April 30 is the 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

These drug take back programs help dangerous prescription drugs from falling into the wrong hands and fuel addiction issues in Florida communities

To participate, Floridians should identify expired and unused medications and bring them to a drop-off location this Saturday. This simple step can help us save lives and build a Stronger, Safer Florida. The Drug Enforcement Administration National Prescription Drug Take Back Day takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday,

During that time, Floridians can properly dispose of unwanted and unused prescription drugs, controlled substances or vaping products

The DEA coordinates drug take back days with state and local law enforcement.

North Port Police and Venice will have drive through drop off spots at their police department headquarters.

Sarasota Police Department will partner with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., to provide the community a chance to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

The Sarasota Police Department will also partner with the Florida Department of Health Sarasota County, Jewish Family Community Services, Compeer Program at First Step, and National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Sarasota and Manatee Counties during the DEA’s National Prescription Drug-Take Back Day. These community organizations will be at Sarasota Police Headquarters on April 30th providing information to citizens.

While the drop-box in the lobby of the Sarasota Police Department is available daily and year-round, citizens are encouraged to bring unused, expired, or unwanted prescription drugs to the Sarasota Police Department Headquarters, 2099 Adams Lane, Sarasota, to take part in the National Prescription Drug-Take Back Day on April 30th. Drop-off sites can collect tablets, capsules, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Sites cannot accept liquids, needles, or sharps.

Law enforcement agencies throughout Sarasota County will participate in the Drug Enforcement Association (DEA) national event to properly dispose of turned-in prescription medications on Saturday, April 30, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has a permanent drop box at the sheriff’s office headquarters at 6010 Cattleridge Boulevard, Sarasota, which is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked. Medicines in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Unused, expired, or unwanted prescription medications are a public safety issue and can lead to accidental poisoning, overdose, and abuse. Unused prescription drugs thrown in the trash can be retrieved and abused or illegally sold. Prescription drugs that are unused and flushed can contaminate water supplies. Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment.

In Manatee County, you can drop off your prescriptions at the City of Holmes Beach Police Department. To find other locations in Manatee or Sarasota County, please visit www.DEATakeBack.com

