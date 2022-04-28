Clearwater Marine Aquarium shares video of rare dolphin sighting

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - Clearwater Marine Aquarium shared a video on social media of a very rare young dolphin.

A Florida native recently spotted Cherub, a young dolphin suspected to have hypo-pigmentation, in a Clearwater canal.

Cherub was born with normal coloration and has gotten lighter and lighter since birth.

“Cherub seemed to be doing well and was traveling with three other dolphins! This is a great sign, as young dolphins rely on their mothers and other dolphins to learn necessary survival skills,” the aquarium wrote in a Facebook post.

If you see this dolphin, you can call CMA’s hotline at 727 441-1790 x 1. With continued reported sightings of this animal, we can keep a record of Cherub’s health and growth.

