Charlotte County monitoring 70-acre brush fire

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Firefighter and forestry officials are on the scene of a 70-acre brush fire off Bermont Road.

Sheriff’s office helicopters are flying over fire area to ensure there are no homes or structures in its path, the county posted on its Facebook page.

“We have two engines and a brush truck on the scene. Forestry has a supervisor and two tractors working to contain the fire,” the post said, adding crews were not able to access the fire but there are no homes are currently in danger.

