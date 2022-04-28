Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Agape Flights received generation donations following destruction of plane

A plane owned by Venice-based Agape Flights burns after being set on fire by demonstrators...
A plane owned by Venice-based Agape Flights burns after being set on fire by demonstrators protesting increasing violence at the Antoine Simon Des Cayes airport in Les Cayes, Haiti, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The protest coincides with the 35th anniversary of Haiti’s 1987 Constitution and follows other protests and strikes in recent weeks in the middle of a spike in gang-related kidnappings. (AP Photo/John Cadafy Noel)(Associated Press)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A group on the Suncoast is thankful for an influx of donations that have allowed them to search for a new plane after theirs was destroyed in Haiti during a disturbance.

Agape Flights, which transports supplies to Christian missionaries in Haiti, the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas, had their Piper Chieftain burned by rioters at the airport at Les Cayes,

The organization operates aircraft out of Venice Municipal Airport. Several missionaries were trapped until their escape could be organized.

At the time, Agape Flights quoted an unnamed missionary about details of the unrest. “People are mad that the roads are blocked by gangs, and the only way to travel to the Southern part of the country is via air. They assume the airlines control the gangs and are profiting off of the insecurities. Agape’s plane, happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

“We are also hearing that they thought it was a politician’s plane,” the website said.

Now, the Sarasota Community Foundation and the Patterson Foundation have been able to match funds for Agape Flights who will now be able to upgrade to a newer aircraft.

“It’s quite a boost for us, and it’s a great encouragement for us and our volunteers,” said Allen Speer, the organization’s CEO.

The group is searching for preowned craft with hopes they can locate and purchase the item by mid-summer. The plane will be used to transport both volunteers and cargo.

“A lot of times we are carrying cargo to the locations we serve, and then we have missionaries that need to come out. We can unload the seats that are there, and then bring them home,” said Speer.

The organization did have insurance on the plane. They also received donations from residents and local churches.

The incident has not scared Agape from doing its work.

“It’s very difficult in Haiti, we were there twice, we will be back there next week,” said Speer.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Police found a large amount of drug after a search of a home on 15th Street.
Two arrested after drugs, weapon found in Sarasota home
Catrina Lee Jones
Bradenton woman charged with embezzling funds from animal clinic
Becky Angeles
Sarasota woman gets eight years for dealing meth
Motorcyclist dies in Palmetto crash
Another Tiktok challenge is getting the attention of police. It’s called The Orbeez challenge.
School District of Manatee County warns parents of dangerous TikTok challenge

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 14
Man to be sentenced in death of 17-year-old Florida teen
Dogs empowering
Dogs empowering independence
Interim Chief Rex Troche named permanent chief of police
Sarasota Police Department names Interim Chief Troche as permanent chief
Rare dolphin spotted in Clearwater
Rare dolphin spotted in Clearwater