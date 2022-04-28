Agape Flights received generation donations following destruction of plane

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A group on the Suncoast is thankful for an influx of donations that have allowed them to search for a new plane after theirs was destroyed in Haiti during a disturbance.

Agape Flights, which transports supplies to Christian missionaries in Haiti, the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas, had their Piper Chieftain burned by rioters at the airport at Les Cayes,

The organization operates aircraft out of Venice Municipal Airport. Several missionaries were trapped until their escape could be organized.

At the time, Agape Flights quoted an unnamed missionary about details of the unrest. “People are mad that the roads are blocked by gangs, and the only way to travel to the Southern part of the country is via air. They assume the airlines control the gangs and are profiting off of the insecurities. Agape’s plane, happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

“We are also hearing that they thought it was a politician’s plane,” the website said.

Now, the Sarasota Community Foundation and the Patterson Foundation have been able to match funds for Agape Flights who will now be able to upgrade to a newer aircraft.

“It’s quite a boost for us, and it’s a great encouragement for us and our volunteers,” said Allen Speer, the organization’s CEO.

The group is searching for preowned craft with hopes they can locate and purchase the item by mid-summer. The plane will be used to transport both volunteers and cargo.

“A lot of times we are carrying cargo to the locations we serve, and then we have missionaries that need to come out. We can unload the seats that are there, and then bring them home,” said Speer.

The organization did have insurance on the plane. They also received donations from residents and local churches.

The incident has not scared Agape from doing its work.

“It’s very difficult in Haiti, we were there twice, we will be back there next week,” said Speer.

