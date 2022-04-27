Advertise With Us
Weak cold front moves past the Suncoast today

By John Scalzi
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A very weak cold front will move past today without lowering our temperature much at all.

The main impact of the front will be to bring slightly drier air our way and increase the afternoon and overnight wind speeds. An isolated shower inland is possible today but thunderstorms are not expected. On balance, it will be a mostly sunny, warm, and dry day.

Tomorrow our winds will turn back to the east and humidity will begin to increase a bit. The stalled front to the south, moisture, and heating of the day will permit a sea breeze to trigger a thunderstorm or two inland. This will be the start of about three days with better chances for afternoon showers or thunderstorms.

