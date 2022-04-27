Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

WATCH: Mountain lion scared off by automatic doors

Arizona officials release video of a mountain lion nearly visiting a Tucson resort Monday. (SOURCE: ARIZONA GAME AND FISH DEPT.)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (Gray News) – A mountain lion in Arizona was apparently not ready to indulge in the resort treatment.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department released a video of the mountain lion on social media walking outside of the Loews Ventana Canyon Resort in Tucson Monday. The animal quickly changes its mind when it passes by the automatic doors, which open and scare the feline, causing it to run away.

The department said the mountain lion was probably young and learning its way around the area due to the way it reacted to the doors.

The department said that, although mountain lions are common in the Sabino Canyon area, they have only received a few reports of incidents with them.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Police found a large amount of drug after a search of a home on 15th Street.
Two arrested after drugs, weapon found in Sarasota home
Catrina Lee Jones
Bradenton woman charged with embezzling funds from animal clinic
Becky Angeles
Sarasota woman gets eight years for dealing meth
Renderings of new terminal
SRQ releases expansion renderings for new terminal
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz speaks with Assistant Public Defender...
Florida school shooting judge reverses her own decision; confusion follows

Latest News

Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukraine slams Kyiv attack amid new Mariupol rescue effort
Daytona’s first female UPS driver helps welcome 1,500 others into 25-year accident-free honor club
California authorities are calling for the public's help in the search for Alexis Gabe, who...
Young woman missing; family offers reward for information
Excluding the especially volatile food and energy categories, so-called core prices rose 5.2%...
Inflation gauge surged 6.6% in March, fastest pace since 1982