Ukrainian family of 11 finds refuge in North Port after fleeing war zone

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two parents and nine children finally have a safe place to stay after spending months on the run from the war in their homeland.

The Roshuks, a family of 11, is settling into a new home on the Suncoast thanks to help from members of the Ukrainian Baptist Church, who banded together to host fundraisers. Before long, they were able to cover the security deposit on a house for the family as well as the first month of rent.

Each of them is glad to call North Port their new home, but it wasn’t easy getting here.

Since Russia launch its war in Ukraine, the Roshuks have been on the run. They’ve found refuge first in Hungary, then Germany and Mexico before eventually making their way into Florida where they have relatives.

The Roshuks don’t speak English, but a member of the Ukrainian Baptist Church facilitated a conversation between ABC7 and the family’s parents.

“To us it’s a miracle that we are here, that the hand of God just brought us here,” Olena Roshuk said through translation. “So, we are overjoyed.”

So far, North Port has been gracious to the family since they settled into the area over the weekend. On top of the funds generated by the church, others have stepped forward to donate furniture to help them rebuild their lives.

“They lack the words to express their gratitude,” Lydia Sokolowski said on behalf of Olena and Gennadii. “They’re overcome with the kindness of people.”

It was hard for the family to abandon Kyiv and the fond memories they’ve left behind. Gennadii opened his laptop to scroll through a series of photos showing fun outings he would take with the kids around the city before the war began.

Avel, his teenage son, will too. He said it’s been tough to travel so far away from home, but he’s ready to take on this new chapter of life with his siblings and parents.

“It has not always been easy, but to have a place where you feel safe and it’s really wonderful,” he said.

Florida may not look like home yet, but between those walls it can at least sound like it.

The Roshuks are a family of talented musicians. Before they fled their home, each of them took one instrument with them so could always play with each other and use their music as a reminder of what they left behind.

At this point, the Roshuks don’t know how long they’ll stay in North Port. They plan to be here for the duration of the war, but they’d like to return to Ukraine eventually when it’s safe.

For now, their focus is on trying to replace some of the important items they had to leave behind when they fled. Chief among them is their van, which they donated to another family upon leaving Ukraine.

If you would like to help them buy a new vehicle or donate any other goods, you can email Shane Battis at shane.battis@wwsb.tv and he will help you get in touch with the family to coordinate a drop-off.

