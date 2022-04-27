Two arrested after drugs, weapon found in Sarasota home

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two men have been arrested after an investigation by undercover officers discovered drug were being sold from a home on 15th Street, the Sarasota Police Department said.

Police executed a search warrant April 26 at a home in the 1300 block of 15th Street just after 9 a.m., which yielded a cache of drugs and a weapon, authorities said.

Rodney L. Austin, 42, of Sarasota, who is a one-time convicted felon for trafficking in cocaine was arrested and is facing charges of:

Trafficking in cocaine of more than 200 Grams

Possession of a controlled substance (Oxycodone)

Possession of a controlled substance (Synthetic Cannabinoids)

Possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of structure for trafficking in controlled substances

Jason L. Austin, 26, of Sarasota, was also arrested and is facing charges of violation of probation.

The search warrant was obtained after complaints from residents in the area and numerous undercover drug buys. Several items were seized in the raid:

377.1 grams of cocaine, hidden in a divider wall

30.7 grams of marijuana

6 oxycodone pills (schedule 2 controlled substance)

5.7 grams of synthetic cannabinoids

a Taurus 9mm handgun with a loaded magazine, also hidden in a divider wall

$6,857 in cash

This case remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.

