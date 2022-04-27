Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Two arrested after drugs, weapon found in Sarasota home

Sarasota Police found a large amount of drug after a search of a home on 15th Street.
Sarasota Police found a large amount of drug after a search of a home on 15th Street.(Sarasota Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two men have been arrested after an investigation by undercover officers discovered drug were being sold from a home on 15th Street, the Sarasota Police Department said.

Police executed a search warrant April 26 at a home in the 1300 block of 15th Street just after 9 a.m., which yielded a cache of drugs and a weapon, authorities said.

Rodney L. Austin, 42, of Sarasota, who is a one-time convicted felon for trafficking in cocaine was arrested and is facing charges of:

  • Trafficking in cocaine of more than 200 Grams
  • Possession of a controlled substance (Oxycodone)
  • Possession of a controlled substance (Synthetic Cannabinoids)
  • Possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of structure for trafficking in controlled substances

Jason L. Austin, 26, of Sarasota, was also arrested and is facing charges of violation of probation.

The search warrant was obtained after complaints from residents in the area and numerous undercover drug buys. Several items were seized in the raid:

  • 377.1 grams of cocaine, hidden in a divider wall
  • 30.7 grams of marijuana
  • 6 oxycodone pills (schedule 2 controlled substance)
  • 5.7 grams of synthetic cannabinoids
  • a Taurus 9mm handgun with a loaded magazine, also hidden in a divider wall
  • $6,857 in cash

This case remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catrina Lee Jones
Bradenton woman charged with embezzling funds from animal clinic
Becky Angeles
Sarasota woman gets eight years for dealing meth
Motorcyclist dies in Palmetto crash
Another Tiktok challenge is getting the attention of police. It’s called The Orbeez challenge.
School District of Manatee County warns parents of dangerous TikTok challenge

Latest News

72-million dollar facelift to take place at SRQ.
72-million dollar expansion to take place at SRQ
Late day storms mainly inland
Late day showers and storms possible through weekend
trump
Trump media and technology group in Sarasota
42
Title-42: The southern border battle
ukr lcl
Ukrainian family flees warzone, settles in North Port