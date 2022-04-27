Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
‘She looked worried’: Store clerk saves 85-year-old woman from phone scam, police say

A Dollar General store manager saved an 85-year-old customer from a phone scam. (Source: KCCI)
By Todd Magel
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A quick-thinking store clerk in Iowa saved an 85-year-old woman from an expensive phone scam.

Winterset Police Department Chief Ken Burk said the woman was a customer at a Dollar General Store. She came in Monday to buy a $500 gift card but she was on the phone during her visit and that seemed suspicious.

Turns out there was a scammer on the other end of the line.

“It was a typical scam that we hear too frequently,” Burk said. “They actually instructed her to not tell anyone, to not let them know she was on the phone.”

Store manager Allysa Taylor said the woman looked worried and she checked on her.

“I asked her if this was for somebody on the phone and she whispered yes. And I said do you know this person, and she said no, but I’m not supposed to tell you,” Taylor said.

Police said the woman had been on the phone with the scammer for two hours. He told her she needed to send him $500 to collect a $2.5 million prize.

Taylor got on the customer’s phone and he hung up.

Burk said he eventually called the crook himself and he answered.

“I told him, ‘You’re ripping off old people. Doesn’t that feel crappy?’” Burk said.

According to Burk, the scammer responded by saying the woman was going to die with her money and he needed the woman’s money to build a house and take care of his family.

“Incredible that they say something like that and can be so cold and callous to the people that are losing their hard-earned money,” Burk said.

The police chief praised Taylor for her quick thinking.

“She did a great thing. She is definitely a hero for us,” Burk said

Taylor said it was just part of the job.

“It finally came about that my training was necessary. And I’m grateful that I was able to help her,” Taylor said.

Police say the caller was likely overseas and to never give money to someone who wants you to pay to collect an alleged prize.

Copyright 2022 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

