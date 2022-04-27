Advertise With Us
School District of Manatee County warns parents of dangerous TikTok challenge

Another Tiktok challenge is getting the attention of police. It’s called The Orbeez challenge.
Another Tiktok challenge is getting the attention of police. It's called The Orbeez challenge.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County sent a warning to parents about another dangerous challenge that is circulating on the popular app TikTok.

The challenge, called the #OrbeezChallenge is getting traction on the app. Orbeez is a company that makes small gel balls for kids. As a result of this challenge, young people are using the gel-balls in airsoft and gel-ball guns to shoot other people. This activity can cause serious injury if a person is struck in the eye or other sensitive areas.

A letter to parents said the district has received multiple reports of incidents involving students shooting gel balls on campus. Local law enforcement officials are aware of this trend and have said that students participating in these actions can be charged with a crime, such as battery, in addition to serious school district disciplinary action.

In Port St. Lucie, a 16-year old was arrested for shooting a girl in the eye with a gel ball, the letter states.

Officials are asking parents and guardians to speak with their students about the potential dangers and consequences of such acts.

