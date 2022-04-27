Sarasota woman gets eight years for dealing meth

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman from Sarasota was sentenced Wednesday to eight years and four months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Becky Angeles, 39, had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on April 27, 2021.

According to court documents, between September and November 2020, Angeles and her co-conspirator distributed methamphetamine to an undercover Plant City police officer on several occasions. Prosecutors say both had loaded firearms during the deals.

Both had previously been convicted of felonies and, therefore, are prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition under federal law.

