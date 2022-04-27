Ride-along with Florida Forest Service provides inside look at wildfire aftermath in Port Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - On a ride-along with Patrick Mahoney with Florida Forest Service, the damage to the trees and brush at Myakka State Forest in Port Charlotte is very visible. The wildfire that ignited on Saturday around the Gulf Cove development is 98% contained.

“Our No. 1 job is safety and protecting of life and property,” said Mahoney.

The quick work of fire crews keeping this wildfire to around 160 acres. Crews say it could have very easily damaged a thousand acres and destroyed homes. Fortunately the homes were saved.

“The biggest thing that helped us with this fire is in our management plans, we do a lot of prescribed burning out here, and some of this area was burned off about two years ago,” said Mahoney.

There are still some smoky hot spots and that’s the reason this wildfire isn’t 100% contained. ABC7 is being told those hot spots don’t pose any danger. Mahoney says whether a fire is 1 acre or 1,000 acres, there are many factors in tackling a wildfire successfully.

“A lot of times when we’re fighting fires, we have to take into consideration one the weather, two the terrain and three the situation,” said Mahoney. “And all that dictates exactly how we’re going to fight the fire.”

Between rain in the near future and the work from specialists, experts say this forest could be almost good as new within the next several months.

“After a fire like this, we come in repair the lines and try to return nature back to as close to as original it was,” said Mahoney.

There have already been around 80 wildfires within the Myakka Fire District region this year. With this extremely dry weather, Florida Forest Service is anticipating a very busy few months ahead, but they say crews are trained and ready.

“For us, we take this very seriously and there’s nothing like leaving a fire knowing that you did your job,” said Mahoney.

The cause of this wildfire remains under investigation.

