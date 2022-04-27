Rain chances increasing for our area

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Finally some rain over parts of the Suncoast. A dying frontal system will keep the moisture around for the next several days this along with a nice sea breeze we can expect to see a few storms fire up during the late afternoon and through the early evening. The rain chances will be 40% inland and 30% chance west of I-75.

The problem with these isolated storms is that some of them will generate some dangerous lightning strikes. These bolts could cause some fires to start as our area remains very dry at this time.

For Thursday look for mostly sunny skies to start the day with temperatures starting in the mid to upper 60s and warming into the low 80s near the beach and upper 80s a mile or two inland away from the sea breeze.

Friday the rain chance stays at 40% for the entire area and we could see some pretty good downpours in some areas across the Suncoast. The rain will occur basically from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday. Highs and lows will be near or slightly above the averages of 65 and 85 degrees.

Best chances will be Saturday P.M. (WWSB)

On Saturday the rain chance jumps up to 50% for those late day storms as additional moisture will be moving in on Saturday. We will also see a few storms on Sunday as well but most of it will be inland.

Forecast models are suggesting that we will see a chance for some late afternoon and early evening storms through next week.

