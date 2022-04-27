Advertise With Us
Motorcyclist dies in Palmetto crash

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:58 AM EDT
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A 28-year-old Palmetto man has died after his motorcycle collided with a car Tuesday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The motorcycle was traveling west on the north grass shoulder of 21st Street East, approaching the intersection of 12th Avenue East at about 6:40 p.m. A sedan driven by a 58-year-old Palmetto man was heading east on 21st Street East, preparing to turn left onto 12th Avenue East.

The motorcycle entered the roadway and began to travel west across 12th Avenue East. At the same time, the sedan turned left onto 12th Avenue East, when the two vehicles collided, investigators said.

The motorcyclist died from his injuries, troopers said. The driver of the sedan reported minor injuries.

This case remains under investigation.

