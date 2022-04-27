Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
More than 100 Coachella shuttle drivers sick from food poisoning

More than 100 Coachella shuttle drivers are sick from poisoning after an off-site dinner for the drivers on Sunday. (Credit: KESQ via CNN Newsource)
By KESQ Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - An investigation continues after more than 100 Coachella shuttle drivers fell ill due to food poisoning.

At least 46 of them were assessed in local hospitals.

“Some of those people who didn’t go to the hospital apparently didn’t feel they needed to, but they probably sought their own medical attention. We want to, we would like to speak to them as well, not just those that were hospitalized,” Riverside County Health spokesperson Jose Arballo said.

Officials say it happened at an off-site dinner for the transportation employees Sunday night.

The exact source of the food poisoning is being investigated however, the county confirmed a pasta dish and pre-packaged salad tossed with other ingredients were served to the drivers.

“We did do some inspections of the facilities when food was served beforehand. As far as I know, everything went well there,” Arballo said.

Officials are actively working with other jurisdictions to speak with as many people as possible with hopes to pinpoint the source.

“Be able to test the food, you know, and without getting too many details, when people get stomach cramps and have diarrhea, that, you know, that would also provide some, if we could get samples there,” Arballo said.

This means that the county will conduct hundred of interviews to narrow down the cause.

Arballo says they are getting a list of all employees and with that information as well as medical records, they will be able to reach many who were at the dinner.

Copyright 2022 KESQ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

