Manatee mobile home parks advised to boil water before use

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents in Sugar Creek Estates in Manatee County have been advised to boil water for cooking or drinking at least for the next couple of days.

A broken water valve forced the Manatee County Utilities Department to shut off water in the area until the valve was repaired.

The boil notice is for customers on 26th Avenue East, from 33rd Street East to 39th Street East, including Sugar Creek Estates Mobile Home Park and Sugar Creek Country Club Mobile Home Park.

A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

This notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey has shown the water to be safe, which normally takes 24-48 hours, the county said. A notice will be issued when the water is deemed safe to use.

If residents have any questions, they may call 941-792-8811, ext. 5268 or 5216 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Residents of homes in the area outlined in red should boil their water before using it to cook or drink until Manatee County says it is again safe to use. (Manatee County)

